Hunting permits available for Missouri’s first black bear season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians who are interested in taking part in the state’s first black bear hunting season may now apply.
The Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri Department of Conservation has 400 permits for the hunt. They hope hunters can harvest 40 bears during the season that runs from October 18 to October 27.
Hunters must be from Missouri, and each permit will be for one of three designated areas in southern Missouri called “Bear Management Zones.”
The application closes on May 31. Click here to apply.