EUREKA, Mo. – Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags St. Louis reopens today. Members and season pass holders get access to the water park for the first two hours of operation this weekend.

Like the rest of the amusement park, you will have to reserve a ticket time for Hurricane Harbor in advance. There is social distancing and extra cleaning. You cannot share a tube with someone outside your group. You don’t have to wear a mask on waterslides or in pools.