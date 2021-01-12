Watch: Husband and wife discharged on the same day now COVID free

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A husband and wife were both discharged from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital on Friday after having had COVID.

Sharon and Alan Jones were able to be discharged on the same day.

Healthcare workers cheered as the couple was reunited.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News