Watch: Husband and wife discharged on the same day now COVID free

ST. LOUIS – A husband and wife were both discharged from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital on Friday after having had COVID.
Sharon and Alan Jones were able to be discharged on the same day.
Healthcare workers cheered as the couple was reunited.
Latest headlines:
- Waitress receives $2021 tip as part of Tik Tok’s Venmo Challenge
- Newsfeed Now: Security main focus ahead of inauguration, Dad surprises family with college graduation
- Meet the Democratic senator who isn’t a fan of you getting a $2,000 stimulus check
- St. Louis officers assaulted while detaining suspects in a shots fired call
- Ex-officer charged with putting knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone