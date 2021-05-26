Husband charged with murder of wife he dumped in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Georgia man was put in custody near Seattle and charged with murder after the body of his wife was found in Edwardsville, Illinois earlier this month.
Tykeisha Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia was shot and killed on Thursday, May 6. Her body was found in Edwardsville Saturday, May 8. Her husband, Luther “Luke” Henderson, 39, was arrested near Seattle on Saturday, May 22.
On May 6, the couple left their three sons with a babysitter and then didn’t return home.
According to Captain David Vucich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the body of a woman was located at Illinois Route 143 and Goshen Road just before 5:50 a.m.