Watch: Gov. Pritzker announces I-255 construction completed months early



CASEYVILLE, Ill.- Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in the Metro East today for several events, including announcing the early completion of the I-255 rehabilitation project.

I-255 has been closed since February for construction. The project was expected to take a year.

The stretch of work was on I-255 between I-55/70 to about I-64. The next phase of work will be on I-64 to Illinois Route 15. No word on when that is set to start.

IDOT officials said closing the interstate down completely will save $14 million on the project, the job can be done in less than a year instead of four years, and it’s safer.

Later today, Gov. Pritzker will be in Belleville to discuss COVID-19. All week he has been highlighting that COVID-19 numbers are once again rising across the state. The governor could speak about new COVID-19 restrictions now in effect for counties to the south and east of Belleville.