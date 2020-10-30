I-255 project wraps up this weekend, one month ahead of schedule

CASEYVILLE, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Interstate 255 rehabilitation will be completed Saturday, October 31 almost a month ahead of schedule.

Just last week Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in the Metro East and celebrated the early completion of the I-255 rehabilitation project.

“This highway saw $67 million worth of drainage upgrades, bridge repairs, and resurfacing. Best of all, we got this project done in record time – months instead of years – saving money and protecting drivers and workers alike by strategically closing the road for work”, said Gov. Pritzker.

I-255 has been closed since February for construction. On I-255, motorists experienced ongoing emergency repairs that were frequent because of multiple pavement failures and potholes.

The overall project rehabilitated and resurfaced approximately 7 miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15.

The I-255 project is one of the first to be completed under Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system.

