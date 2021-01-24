I-70 reopens after major water main break

ST. LOUIS – Interstate 70 has reopened after a water main break shut it down Saturday evening near Union Boulevard in both directions, flooding the highway and causing an emergency rescue.

The St. Louis Fire Department says the massive water main break from Berkshire Boulevard spilled on the interstate, trapping vehicles in the standing water. It all happened around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. I-70 was closed between Union and Kingshighway.

The fire department had to rescue a family of five. The St. Louis Water Division worked throughout the night and are still on the scene.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch say a similar water main break happened in the same area in 2015.