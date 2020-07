ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle after 11:00 pm Tuesday night. The shooting happened near I-70 an Broadway.

Anndell Lawrence, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are working on this case. Call them directly at 314-444-5371 with any information you may have. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.