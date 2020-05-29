‘I failed you last night’ – Minnesota governor apologizes after arrest of CNN reporter

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is apologizing and taking responsibility for the arrest of a CNN crew covering unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Walz said this morning, ” I take full responsibility. There is absolutely no reason something like this should happen. Calls were made immediately. This is a very public apology to that team. It should not happen”.

Walz told reporters that he has spent his time as governor highlighting the need to be as transparent as possible. He apologized not just to CNN but to all journalists covering the unrest.

“I failed you last night in that and it does not escape me that we are here on the catalyst that lit this spark by what happened with a police detainment of George Floyd and the idea that a reporter would have been taken while another police action was in play is inexcusable,” said Walz.

Gov. Walz said the state has to ensure there is a safe spot for journalists to tell the story.

“The community that’s down there, that’s terrorized by this. If they see a reporter being arrested, their assumption is it’s because something’s gonna happen that they don’t want to be seen. And so that is, uh, that is unacceptable,” explained Walz.

Walz said the protection and security and safety of the journalists covering this is a top priority, not because it’s a nice thing to do, because it is a key component of how we fix this.

The CNN crew was released about an hour after being arrested.

Live video from correspondent Omar Jimenez and the CNN crew were arrested and released about an hour later.

As a phalanx of officers approached their live shot location, Jimenez was clearly heard saying “we can move back to where you like… We are getting out of your way… Wherever you want us, we will go.”

Despite this, Jimenez was taken into custody along with producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez.

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck has been arrested and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.