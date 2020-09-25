‘I have never done that in my life’- Gov. Parson on quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson talked with FOX2 about he and his wife testing positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Parson says most importantly his wife, First Lady Teresa Parson, has minor symptoms and is doing ok. He said he feels fine and has no symptoms at all.

“It’s work as normal for me,” said Gov. Parson.

The First Lady is in quarantine at the couple’s home in Bolivar. Gov. Parson did say it is a little unusual that he and his wife are separated.

“We’ve been together a long time and all a sudden it seems like in the time you need to be together, all of a sudden medical staff are saying you can’t,” explained the governor.

FOX2 asked Gov. Parson if he was worried about getting symptoms. He said there is always a worry.

“I’ve been through a lot of challenges in his career, whether it was in the military, as sheriff, or in his personal life. You just meet the challenges,” explained Gov. Parson.

Parson is now working from the governor’s mansion and will quarantine for 10 days.

“I don’t know how that is going to go. I have never done that in my life,” said Parson about having to stay in one place for so long.

He says he can still be governor while he is isolating, taking care of the communication part of the job virtually or with conference calls.

Parson says the one thing that has upset him about this is when he’s accused of not supporting mask wearing.

“I’ve recommended wearing a mask from day one. Almost 90 different times, over 100 times to the general public and every day. And when I am talking with you I’ll end up saying say social distancing, wear a mask and personal hygiene. Those are all important. That doesn’t mean you aren’t going to get the virus,” said Gov. Parson.

The governor did say contact tracing efforts are underway for those he had close contact with over the last few weeks.