‘I hope people feel safe enough to go out and vote’ Gov. Parson responds to COVID-19 concerns before Tuesday’s election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A municipal election will be held in Missouri on Tuesday. Governor Mike Parson has been asked about how the state is handling the voting process with social distancing. Some people are concerned about casting their ballot in person.

Gov. Parson addressed this issue in two separate press conferences on Thursday and Friday. His message on Thursday from Jefferson City was to go and vote.

“I hope people feel safe to go out and vote. But if they don’t, then don’t go out and vote. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard myself say that. But, if you didn’t feel safe then I wouldn’t do that. But, I hope people feel safe enough to go out and vote. Those elections are important. They are important for what happens down the road. As we all see right now, what elected officials on the local level are doing, and how important it is, to make sure you’ve got the right people in the right place,” said Gov. Parson.

Elections in Missouri have been postponed until June after an executive order from the governor. Missouri lawmakers sent a bill to the governor to expand mail-in and absentee voting for the August and November 2020 election.

Gov. Parson said during a press conference in St. Louis County Friday that Missouri has a system in place for absentee voting. But, will the process for mail-in voting change for August and November? He says that his legal team is looking at modifying that process. The system they are proposing may be similar to the way that the military uses to vote.