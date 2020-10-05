‘I just can’t say it enough’- Task Force leader urges continued mask wearing with eased restrictions

ST. LOUIS- The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the region is making really good progress, but he said he can’t stress enough how important mask wearing is when it comes to disrupting the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Alex Garza made this comment during an afternoon briefing when talking about St. Louis County loosening restrictions on schools, sports, and businesses.

“With those loosening in St. Louis County, we can’t loosen the measures that got us her, especially mask wearing,” said Dr. Garza.

He said as restrictions are eased, he said people need to stay vigilant.

Dr. Garza shared updates on area counties, saying spots like Jefferson and Franklin Counties are seeing fewer cases than the week before, but the number of cases is still high.

When it comes to ZIP Code specific data, Florissant, St. Charles, St. Peters, and Edwardsville saw the largest increase in new cases over the last week.