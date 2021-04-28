“I think it’s kind of crazy; “Senator Josh Hawley blasts President Biden’s plans ahead of speech to Congress

In his first address to Congress, President Joe Biden will declare that the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity.” The White House released brief excerpts of Biden’s Wednesday night speech, which comes on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Biden is to say that he inherited the White House amid “the worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden will add: “Now – after just 100 days – I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

Biden plans to use the address to unveil his push for a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the roles the government plays in American life. He is also expected to address his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, as well as call on Congress to pass gun control legislation and reforms to the nation’s immigration system.

The proposal drew a sharp rebuke from Missouri U.S. Senator, Republican Josh Hawley.

“What I’d like to see from the President is a plan to bring jobs back to the country from overseas, to get manufacturing restarted and strong again in this country, to make sure that places like Missouri and rural areas in our state are able to benefit and take advantage of this economy and are not left behind, but instead what you see is literally trillions of dollars, trillions of dollars in new federal social welfare spending that has no requirements to work, that is not related at all to getting a job,” Hawley said.

Hawley this week proposed a working parent tax credit that would give families up to $12,000 as long as one parent in the household was working. He did cite the potential for agreement on some form of an infrastructure package, although Republicans have criticized how Democrats have defined infrastructure more widely than road and bridge construction and repair.

“We’ve gone down this path before, it was not successful I think it’s a big mistake and this is now 6 trillion dollars in spending, taxpayer money, that the president has proposed, just in his first hundred days, I think it’s kind of crazy,” Hawley said.

