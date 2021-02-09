‘I was wrong. Period’ – QAnon Shaman regrets entering the Capitol

ST. LOUIS– The ‘QAnon Shaman’ is apologizing for his actions as he speaks out for the first time since his arrest following the unrest at the Capitol Building on January 6.

“I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period,” said Chansley in the statement.

Al Watkins, his St. Louis based attorney, released a statement from Shaman Jacob Chansley where the defendant takes accountability and responsibility for his actions during the unrest.

“I was wrong. Period,” he said simply.

“I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period,” said Chansley.

Chansley faces four counts of misdemeanors and a felony charge. The Arizona man was photographed multiple times inside the US Captiol building during the unrest.

Chansley also had some strong words about former President Donald Trump.

“I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honorable. He let a lot of peaceful people down. I have to leave judging him up to other people,” said Chansley.

He also said his time in jail has allowed him to start to reanalyze his life. He said there was a lot that happened over time which led up to January 6.

He also explained that he is trying to focus on what is important at this time and that is apologizing.

“Please be patient with me and other peaceful people who, like me, are having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country,” said Chansley.

Watkins helped Chansley move to a facility where he could eat organic meals. He filed an emergency motion after the defendant wasn’t eating due to his faith as a Shaman.

Shamans believe eating non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if eaten.

Watkins said his client was referred to him through Washington, D.C. lawyers. He has been licensed in Washington, D.C. since the mid 1980s. He said he thought about it long and hard, but chose to represent him.

You can read his full statement here:

