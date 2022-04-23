ST. LOUIS – Electricians with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Electrical Connection partnership are volunteering their time Saturday to work on upgrading electrical systems in 15 low-income homes.

Volunteers with Electric Connection join the Rebuilding Together St. Louis effort every year – for 19 years – to help those in low-income households.

Around 150 electricians will gather at the IBEW Union Hall first and fan out from there to make the repairs.

Since 2003, the Electrical Connection partnership has donated more than $2.3 million in labor and materials to do electric repairs for low-income, disabled and elderly St. Louisans served by Rebuilding Together.