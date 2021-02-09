Ice and snow make for messy roads, snowfall starts up again Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a mess on the roads! Really, we haven’t received heavy snowfall, but we all know, the smallest amounts of freezing drizzle and snow often create for the largest impacts.

So far, local storm reports have shown snow totals ranging from half an inch to .8″, but don’t forget about the glaze of ice. The bands of “heaviest” snow continue to fizzle out and push southeast, any additional snow totals should stay below .4″. We may still see light snow and drizzle for the morning commute.

Behind any of the morning moisture, we stay cold all day long. High temperatures top out near 20 with clouds around.

Moisture approaches Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from the south after midnight. Expect light freezing drizzle to increase, with heavier bands of moisture turning to snow in the north. The best chance for accumulating ice is south of St. Louis, where we see a Winter Storm Watch. This round could give us 1″-2″ more snow through Thursday.

We are locked into the coldest air and longest stretch of the season. Highs through the foreseeable future are well below freezing, and low temperatures drop near 0 for the weekend.