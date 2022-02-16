Ice cream brand with southern-inspired flavors wows St. Louis baseball legend

ST. LOUIS — One of the few Black women in the country to own a national ice cream brand stopped by St. Louis.

Liz Rogers is the founder, president, and executive chef of Creamalicious Ice Creams. She visited the Schnucks store in Richmond Heights to share her story Wednesday.

“For me, it’s all about living life deliciously,” said Rogers. “We’re the first and only African-American national ice cream manufacturers with mass production in the world today. We hope to change that, get some other entrepreneurs in here so that they can live out their dreams because we do believe that there is a dream in every scoop.”

This photo shows Creamalicious ice cream pints at the Schnucks store in Richmond Heights. (KTVI)

Rogers credits St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks with giving her the big break.

“I love working with Schnucks because they gave me the opportunity,” Rogers said. “They were one of the first retailers that gave me a chance, even though I didn’t sell a pint of ice cream yet. They believed in my brand.”

Creamalicious is a 2-in-1 dessert that pairs freshly baked pastries with homemade ice cream. Flavors include:

Aunt Poonies Caramel Poundcake

Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding

Right as Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake

Thick as Thieves Pecan Pie

PorchLight Peach Cobbler

Granma Gigi’s Sweet Potato Pie

Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake

“The names are really about my family and about the history of the South,” said Rogers.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith stopped by the Schnucks store to welcome Rogers to the Gateway City.

“Let me tell you something. This right here, this is to die for,” said Smith.

“Schnucks has played a big part in her success, and her coming to St. Louis and me being an ice cream connoisseur, perfect match. Oh yeah, it will make you flip. I really enjoy my ice cream. I got to the pecans, and I was ready to flip,” he continued.

Rogers said the ice cream flavors have a very special way of engaging people with memories of their favorite childhood desserts.

For more information about Creamalicious, visit: https://www.socreamalicious.com/