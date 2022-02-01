Ice forecast for St. Louis as winter storm targets area

ST. LOUIS – A wintry mix is heading to the St. Louis area and some areas could see up to a .25″ of snow. Higher ice accumulations are expected to the south of St. Louis. A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for the area from Tuesday night through Thursday.

The National Weather Service tweeted that snow, sleet, and ice accumulation are expected.

The icy mix could start overnight Tuesday. The icy conditions will start northwest of St. Louis around 3 a.m. and push to the southeast throughout Wednesday. The icy mix will be a switch from freezing rain to sleet, to snow.

St. Louis could see 1″ to 2″ of sleet possible and 5″ to 7″ of snow by the time the storm wraps up.

The National Weather Service says the Farmington, Mo., and Salem, Ill. areas will see an icy mix for most of the day on Wednesday. Ice accumulation could be more than .25″ leading to power outages.

Snow totals will be lower in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois but there will be higher ice accumulations there. Areas to the north will see mostly snow with accumulations possibly as high as 12″.

The governors of Missouri and Illinois have called in the National Guard to help and their emergency management agencies have been activated.