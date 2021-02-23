Ice jam on Missouri River breaks free as temperatures rise

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – An ice jam on the Missouri River near Jefferson City broke free overnight thanks for the warming temperatures across the region. There was a spike in the river level at the Jefferson City station as the ice broke free and the water began to flow once again. The movement of the ice jam down river will also lead to minor rises along its path to the Mississippi. They should cause little to no impact.
There could also be small rises along streams and creeks that feed into the Missouri River as the main channel gets flowing again and those side channels can’t empty in too the river. Again, only minimal impacts are expected.