Icy roads and more snow accumulation expected Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Have the defrost turned on this morning!

Out the door, St. Louisans may run into a variety of precip, so the wipers will be on standby.

There has been a freezing drizzle that created a glaze on the windows and that’s what’s going to glaze the roads causing conditions to be slick. There is a light band of snow running along I-70 that is lifting north, and there will likely be more areas of snow/wintry mix set up through Wednesday morning and into the day.

With narrow banding Wednesday, snow accumulation could be heavier in localized spots, where some, especially those south of 70, barely see anything. Where snow bands set up Wednesday afternoon 1″ to 2″ is the average range FOX 2’s meteorologists are forecasting. The widespread total is looking to be less than 1″ for most. In the smallest, heaviest pockets, localized 3″ is possible.

A small shift in the track of snow will create changes. Freezing rain and ice accumulation look more likely further to the south, south of Jefferson County. This is why some of our southernmost counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday at 6 a.m. More areas of light snow are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, nothing heavy. To follow all of this, expect a bitter cold weekend. 

