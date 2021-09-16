Iconic Chihuly glass sculpture finds new home at Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS– The iconic Blue Chandelier at the Missouri Botanical Garden has a new home. The Garden shared drone video showing the glass sculpture in the Climatron.

It was a delicate and time-consuming process to move the sculpture.

The sculpture was created by Dale Chihuly for an exhibit at MoBot in 2006.

The sculpture’s move was part of the Garden’s vision as work is underway for the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center.

A crew from Denny Park Fine Arts from Seattle came to town last year to help unassemble the sculpture. The crew removed each individual glass piece and placed them in boxes for storage. It will take two full days to remove the glass pieces.

Work is still underway on the new visitor’s center. Part of the new building opened in November 2020. When you visit the garden now you’ll enter through the new building and take a turn to the left, where you’ll find the ticket desk.

The new entry garden will feature rare plants from around the world, a fountain, a sloped walkway, and seating among an ascending, multilayered open woodland planting.

Once inside visitors will be immediately greeted with views of some of the garden’s most iconic locations. A single desk will provide integrated information, ticket sales, membership sales, and security.

The work is expected to be done in 2022.