ICU doctor is hospital’s 1000th COVID-19 recovery success story

Christian Hospital ICU physician Dr. . Paolo Masetti leaves Missouri Baptist Medical Center Wednesday and is recognized as the hospital’s 1000th patient to recover from coronavirus. Photo Courtesy: Missouri Baptist Medical Center

ST. LOUIS, MO– Missouri Baptist Medical Center marked an important milestone Wednesday in the battle against COVID-19, when the hospital announced it had discharged its 1000th coronavirus patient.

That patient, Dr. Paolo Masetti, is an ICU physician at Christian Hospital. In a Facebook post, Missouri Baptist quotes Dr. Masetti as saying “You all sure do a great job fixing people around here.”

The comments on the post are filled with well-wishes from Dr. Masetti’s colleagues at Christian Hospital.