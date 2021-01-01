Icy roads leading to many St. Louis area accidents

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Freezing rain is causing some trouble on the roads this morning. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet is in Town and Country with an update on road conditions and a look at some of the crashes that happened this morning.
A stranded Illinois driver was struck and killed on I-255 in trying to warn other drivers of danger ahead. Ten cars slid off the surface of the ice-covered interstate at Black Lane in Collinsville.
I-255 closed at Black Lane. It is not clear when the highway will reopen.
Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.