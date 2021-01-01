Icy roads leading to many St. Louis area accidents

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Freezing rain is causing some trouble on the roads this morning. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet is in Town and Country with an update on road conditions and a look at some of the crashes that happened this morning.

A stranded Illinois driver was struck and killed on I-255 in trying to warn other drivers of danger ahead. Ten cars slid off the surface of the ice-covered interstate at Black Lane in Collinsville.

I-255 closed at Black Lane. It is not clear when the highway will reopen.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

255 SB remains closed in Caseyville area after early morning fatal accident @FOX2now #ILTraffic pic.twitter.com/s7lQTEmQZu — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 1, 2021

.@RogueRunnerSTL confirms ax on 255 SB at Black Lane involved 10 cars, ISP tell him a driver got out to warn the others of the danger and was struck and killed @FOX2now — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 1, 2021

Rider Alert: MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 10-15 minutes due to winter weather in the area.



All transit riders are encouraged to take extra care and watch for slick spots as they head to their bus stop, MetroLink platform or Metro Transit Center. — Metro (@STLMetro) January 1, 2021

You may not see it until it’s too late. If you have to leave home today, do it WAY early. Going slow can save you money on repair bills and a trip to the ER. Weather and road updates on https://t.co/0bmKay0X85 @FOX2now @BeingBlairLedet @fox2ch https://t.co/YDwKcPBRt9 — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) January 1, 2021