Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle highlights Parkway alumni Hall of Fame class

ST. LOUIS, Mo– The Parkway School District Alumni Association has announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class of honorees, highlighted by a Parkway West High School graduate with a post-high school career that has gone to the dogs, but in a good way.
Aliy Zirkle, from the class of 1988, is one of the world’s elite mushers, and has competed in the Iditarod since 2001, finishing second overall three years in a row from 2012-2014.
Her third place finish in 2016 may be even more remarkable, considering her sled was struck by a drunk snowmobiler.
The classes of 2020 and 2022 will be celebrated together in person in November of 2022.