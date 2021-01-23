Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle highlights Parkway alumni Hall of Fame class

Aliy Zirkle takes a moment with her dogs at the start of the 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday, March 6,2017. During the 2016 Iditarod, Zirkle and another musher, Jeff King, were attacked by a drunk snowmachiner. As a response to this incident, the Iditarod rules have changed to allow mushers to carry 2-way communication devices for the first time in the race’s history. (AP Photo/Ellamarie Quimby)

ST. LOUIS, Mo– The Parkway School District Alumni Association has announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class of honorees, highlighted by a Parkway West High School graduate with a post-high school career that has gone to the dogs, but in a good way.

Pics or it didn't happen, you say? We've got pics and stories about each of our wonderful 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, but the HOF event has been postponed until Nov 2022. Read more about these grads and donate to our Annual Fund (which supports HOF) at https://t.co/8ju89Gcb4L. pic.twitter.com/vuSXNQybRX — Parkway Alumni Association (@ParkwayAlumni) December 30, 2020

Aliy Zirkle, from the class of 1988, is one of the world’s elite mushers, and has competed in the Iditarod since 2001, finishing second overall three years in a row from 2012-2014.

Her third place finish in 2016 may be even more remarkable, considering her sled was struck by a drunk snowmobiler.

The classes of 2020 and 2022 will be celebrated together in person in November of 2022.