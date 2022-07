ST. LOUIS – IDOT will close one westbound lane of the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River starting Monday.

The right lane will close from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in order for crews to complete bridge inspections.

