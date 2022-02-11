IDOT focused on fixing potholes ahead of more potential winter weather

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The up and down weather is taking its toll on the roads and on IDOT crews. These crews continue to face challenges getting potholes filled and prepping for the potential of more winter weather.

“We actually had to stop a few projects yesterday and put out extra pothole crews. The interstates from last week’s storm took an absolute beating,” said Joe Monroe the District 8 Operations Engineer with IDOT.

IDOT focused on these repairs ahead of a little system that could bring some winter weather to part of the region on Sunday.

“With all the snowmelt, we really saw potholes starting to become problematic and we just didn’t want to go into a situation where we could have snow potentially or even a mix over the weekend then another big event next week with any pothole issues at all if we can avoid it,” he said.

Come Monday, Monroe said pothole crews will be back out in full force

“We anticipate we’ll have more issues, and it’s only the middle of February. Normally pothole issues are March, April. So this is a very early start for us. A little bit concerning, but the men and women who were plowing the roads last week switched over pretty seamlessly and did another fantastic job for us,” said Monroe.

The up and down weather takes a toll on the men and women on the front lines. Monroe said this time of year it’s difficult to get into a daily routine and the overall grind of the season can take a toll mentally especially after the big storm last week.

“In four days they basically put in eight days worth of work and then you add in what challenges were thrown at us last week and what we think will be thrown at us over the weekend and next week,” he said.

Monroe wants to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and hopes everyone can continue to work together.

“We only had two vehicular plow incidents in the last storm and that was exceptionally helpful,” said Monroe. “If you think about the women and men who are operating those trucks 365. They’re pothole patching. They’re cleaning the debris off the road. So if you have that same approach and give them room to work and keep them safe I’d really appreciate that.”

Monroe also said that they’re making every effort to get both ferries on the Illinois River back open but they have to be absolutely certain it’s 100% safe to make consistent crossings and the way the ice flow is behaving it’s a huge challenge for the ferry operators there.