IDOT spent $6.1 million on highway litter clean up in 2020

ST. LOUIS – Anyone who tosses trash out of their car window isn’t just hurting the environment, they’re also hurting their wallet. Picking up trash along highways in Illinois costs taxpayers $6 million per year.
IDOT told the Post-Dispatch, the $6.1 million it spent picking up litter last year could have paid for the resurfacing of 30 miles of road or 40 maintenance trucks that could double as snowplows.
Littering carries a fine of up to $1,500. To help solve this problem, the Adopt-A-Highway program, which was limited by the pandemic, is gearing up again and looking for volunteers to clean up roadways.