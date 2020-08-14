IDPH says Metro East may have new COVID-19 restrictions in place if test positivity rates continue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois is considering implementing COVID-19 mitigation measures to Region 4 which is the Metro East.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the region is seeing an increase in positivity rates. They said if the region has three days in a row of a seven-day rolling average of eight percent or higher positivity the state will put new coronavirus restrictions in place.

Friday the IDPH reported 2,264 new coronavirus cases along with 25 deaths. The total currently sits at 202,691 cases and 7,721 deaths.

The list of mitigation strategies are found here.

