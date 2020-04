JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to check if you live in Missouri.

There is currently $1 billion of unclaimed property in Missouri. So, how do you reach into those digital couch cushions and see what you find? It’s a surprisingly simple process.

Simply go to ShowMeMoney.com (which directs you to the Missouri treasurer website), where you can search your name and see the results. From there you can file a claim and start the process to get your money.