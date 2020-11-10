IHOP offers new family breakfast meal kit

ST. LOUIS – Speaking of breakfast IHOP is rolling out a new holiday family feast.

The breakfast-to-go meal kit comes with everything you need to make the first meal of the day merry and bright.

It includes hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, and pancakes. It also comes with toppings, like glazed strawberries, oreo cookie pieces and holiday candy sprinkles.

The festive family feast feeds up to four people and costs just under $30. It’s available through the end of December.

