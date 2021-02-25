IL 255 reduced to single lane in both directions come March 8 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – IDOT is closing lanes on IL 255 between New Poag Road and Madison Avenue on Monday, March 8.
That section of road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction in order for workers to make bridge deck repairs. The work is expected to be completed by September 2021.
“Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone,” Collinsville Emergency Management said.
Drivers are also encouraged to reduce their speed, stay alert, obey all construction signage and stay off their cell phones while driving through the work zone.