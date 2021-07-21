IL U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ status on January 6 panel in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says the GOP won’t participate in a House investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol if Democrats won’t accept the members he appointed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of McCarthy’s five picks to the panel, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to be the top Republican on the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. She was prepared to accept the other members, including Illinois U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement.

McCarthy said in a statement that Pelosi’s move was “an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution.”

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said.

"We are going to continue to ask questions, and there are still questions about why this Capitol was unprepared."@RodneyDavis slams Pelosi for "vetoing" 2 members from Jan 6th committee and says the speaker needs to answer questions about security breakdown.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/TunjduudhL — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 21, 2021