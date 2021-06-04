Ill. Route 3 reopened after chemical vapors sweep into Wood River area, shelter in place order lifted

UPDATE: At approximately 8:15 a.m., Illinois Route 3 was reopened

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Residents are still on edge after a chemical leak from rail cars placed them under a shelter in place order. The shelter in place order was lifted early Friday morning, however, another problem has come up.

Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District sent out a traffic alert to those planning to travel Illinois Route 3 Friday.

Due to a shift in wind overnight, authorities fear some of the chemical vapors swept in the area overnight.

As a precautionary measure, Illinois Route 3 from 143 to Hawthorne in Hartford is shut down on both sides with no word on how long the closure will last.

The train operator who was hospitalized due to the chemical leak has no life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, FOX2 will provide more details as they become available.