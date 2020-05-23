Illinois announces 75 more coronavirus deaths

CHICAGO – The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has climbed by 75. State officials say the latest totals, announced Saturday, bring the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 4,790.
The state’s Department of Public Health also says that another 2,352 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since the first case was reported in late January to 107,796. The health department also says the virus has been reported in 100 of the state’s 102 counties.