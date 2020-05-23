Illinois announces 75 more coronavirus deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO – The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has climbed by 75. State officials say the latest totals, announced Saturday, bring the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 4,790.

The state’s Department of Public Health also says that another 2,352 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since the first case was reported in late January to 107,796. The health department also says the virus has been reported in 100 of the state’s 102 counties.