Illinois announces nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO – Illinois has surpassed 61,000 cases of COVID-19, an increase of nearly 3,000 cases in 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state has 61,499 positive cases and 2,618 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Here is a breakdown of these latest deaths:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

For health questions about COVID-19, call the states coronavirus hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Loading…