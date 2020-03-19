Illinois announces three more coronavirus deaths

ST. LOUIS – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced three more coronavirus related deaths. One patient was a 50-year-old from Will County. Another case involved an 80-year-old in Cook County and a Florida resident visiting Sangamon County. That brings a total of four deaths in Illinois.

There are now 422 cases in the state. That includes cases in St. Clair and Madison Counties.

Governor J.B. Pritzker annonced measures to relieve pressure on small businesses. The measures include deferred sales tax payments for bars and restaurants, there will be $2 million in low-interest loans for small business and there are new grocery store hours for older residers.

Pritzker has also removed regulatory barriers for health providers, relaxing rules around telemedicine for both Medicaid and private insurers.