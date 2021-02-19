Illinois Attorney General Raoul urges Congress to cancel up to $50,000 in Federal Student Loan debt

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul penned a letter to the House and Senate urging them to adopt resolutions to cancel up to $50,000 in Federal student debt for each Federal student loan borrower.
Raoul wrote the letter along with the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The letter supports Senate Resolution 46 and House Resolution 100 “calling on President Biden to use executive authority under the Higher Education Act to cancel up to $50,000 in Federal student loan debt for all Federal student loan borrowers.”
The letter stresses the financial struggle many are dealing with during the pandemic and the cancelling of student loan debt would “allow those borrowers to pay rent, purchase groceries and meet other urgent financial needs.”
Click here to read the full letter.