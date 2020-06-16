Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 880 deaths/ 16,189 cases IL: 6,326 deaths/ 133,016 cases.

Illinois Attorney General tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Raoul says he was tested yesterday after experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend.

Raoul says he has been self-isolating since the onset of his symptoms. He and public health authorities are working to notify individuals he may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate.

Raoul also says he is in regular contact with his staff and that the programs and services provided by his office will not be interrupted.

In the statement, Raoul also had this message, “Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News