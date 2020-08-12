Illinois awards $46 million in emergency grants to small businesses; more funding available

CHICAGO – Illinois officials have awarded $46 million in business grants to 2,655 small businesses. It is part of the Businesses Interruption Grant (BIG) program. The money is helping small businesses in more than 400 cities spread across 78 counties.

The grants are the first round of the BIG program which will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 related closures.

The first round of grants range from $10,000 – $20,000 and may be used to help businesses with expenses like payroll, rent, and utilities. It also includes other costs to mitigate the impact of COVID like PPE, training and new technology.

A large portion of the BIG program is dedicated to supporting childcare providers. There are future rounds of funding planned to help small businesses as well. Childcare providers may apply for these funds until Aug. 14.

You can learn how to apply here.