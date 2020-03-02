Illinois bill aims to ensure fairness for inmates’ families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Senate has approved a measure that would require the state’s prison system to formalize the process in which it receives complaints and comments from visitors and taxpayers.

Sen. Laura Fine’s legislation would require the Illinois Department of Corrections to designate a point person who would be in charge of receiving comments. The Glenview Democrat says the plan’s objective is to ensure people wanting to visit incarcerated family members are treated fairly.

Fine says it’s heartbreaking when a family expecting a visit is turned away. She said, “We should be encouraging people to maintain connections with family and friends.”