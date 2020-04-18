Illinois’ capital city suffers financially from pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The coronavirus outbreak has left Illinois’ capital city devastated as the pandemic dealt a massive blow to the city’s economy. The spring season typically brings more people to the city.

The General Assembly is in session, business conventions start-up and visitors come in the city to tour historical sites and museums. But this year, many downtown businesses have seen a drop of more than 75% of their revenue, and at least 20% of the downtown workforce has been let go, according to Downtown Springfield Inc.