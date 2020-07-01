Illinois casinos reopen Wednesday after coronavirus shutdown

EAST ST. LOUIS – All bets are back on in Illinois starting Wednesday, July 1.

Following a three-month shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gave the state’s 10 casinos and thousands of video gambling machine operators the green light to welcome back bettors today.

Across the bridge, The Casino Queen will reopen its doors at 9:00 a.m. According to the company’s website, they have been working diligently to provide returning customers with the safest and healthiest gaming environment.

Meanwhile, The Argosy Casino in Alton, Illinois welcomes back customers at 10:00 a.m. with limited capacity on the gaming floor and only one restaurant will be open. The buffet and VIP lounge will remain closed until further notice.

The state gaming board has laid out strict cleaning and spacing guidelines to keep gamblers as safe as possible during the pandemic. Card tables are spaced out and surrounded by Plexiglas, and slot machines are freshly sanitized. Decks of cards, cash, chips, and dice will also be constantly swapped out and sanitized.

Missouri’s casinos reopened on June 1.