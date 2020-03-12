Illinois colleges suspend in-person classes due to COVID-19

CHICAGO – Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities have decided to suspend in-person classes due to coronavirus fears. The schools on Wednesday joined colleges and universities around the U.S. that have announced a halt face-to-face instruction. None of the universities are reporting cases of COVID-19 on their campuses.
In an e-mail to about 90,000 students at its campuses in Chicago, Champaign and Springfield, University of Illinois officials said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus among faculty or students. However, in-person instruction was being halted to help curb its spread. Northwestern’s spring break will be extended one week until April 4 and then classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks.