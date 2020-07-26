Illinois confirms 1,541 additional cases of coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Health officials say more than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and one person has died of the virus.

The 1,541 confirmed cases reported Sunday bring the total statewide to 171,424 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,398 deaths total.

The seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 among all tests performed in the state is at 3.7%, compared to Saturday’s figure of 3.6%.