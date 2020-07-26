Illinois confirms 1,541 additional cases of coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) – Health officials say more than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and one person has died of the virus.
The 1,541 confirmed cases reported Sunday bring the total statewide to 171,424 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,398 deaths total.
The seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 among all tests performed in the state is at 3.7%, compared to Saturday’s figure of 3.6%.