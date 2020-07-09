Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,051 deaths/ 25,999 cases IL: 7,119 deaths/ 150,450 cases.
Illinois county gets its first reported coronavirus case

WINCHESTER, Ill. – An Illinois county that did not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus has reported its first one.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 66-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in Scott County last week and was reported to be recovering at her home.

Out of 102 counties in the state, Scott County was the only one left that did not have any cases after Edgar County had its first reported case in May.

Many residents credit the low number of cases to the county’s small population and proximity to Chicago, which is the epicenter of coronavirus in the state. The county has a population of roughly 5,000.

