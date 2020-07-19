Illinois county sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO – A county sheriff in southwestern Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has been in quarantine since last weekend when he started experiencing symptoms.

Department officials say in as statement that his symptoms are mild and department operations have not been in affected because of limited contact with employees.

In Illinois, there have been more than 161,000 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began and nearly 7,300 deaths.