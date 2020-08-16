Illinois county tables decision to keep jail’s ICE contract

WOODSTOCK, Ill. – A county board has tabled a decision on whether a northern Illinois jail will keep its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants.

The Northwest Herald reports the resolution will come up again at the McHenry County Board’s Sept. 15 meeting. The jail agreement with ICE has been around since 2004 but the board hasn’t looked at it since 2014. Board member Carlos Acosta says profiting off of immigration detention has made him uneasy, but a committee has already voted it down.

The contract has brought in an average of $6.8 million a year for the county.