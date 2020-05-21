Illinois COVID-19 response fund distributes $6.275M to nonprofits

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Wednesday the Illinois COVID-19 response fund announced additional funding for 31 nonprofits across the State of Illinois.

Over $6M in additional funding will be dispersed to 31 nonprofits across the State of Illinois to help individuals, families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations along with the Governor’s office.

Over 2,800 donors have raised $30.5M since March 26th.

Here’s a link to the organizations receiving funding.