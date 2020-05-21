Illinois COVID-19 response fund distributes $6.275M to nonprofits

Wednesday the Illinois COVID-19 response fund announced additional funding for 31 nonprofits across the State of Illinois.
Over $6M in additional funding will be dispersed to 31 nonprofits across the State of Illinois to help individuals, families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations along with the Governor’s office.
Over 2,800 donors have raised $30.5M since March 26th.
Here’s a link to the organizations receiving funding.