Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a document filed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, defense attorneys say sending Rittenhouse, accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.” (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois prosecutors are defending an effort to send a teenager to Wisconsin to face charges in the deaths of two protesters in August.

The Lake County state’s attorney met a deadline to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers, who are fighting his extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown, Antioch, Illinois. A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

Rittenhouse’s legal team is raising technicalities about typographical errors in documents. Prosecutors call it a “red herring.”

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.