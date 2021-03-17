Illinois deploying mobile single-shot clinic to vaccinate rural communities

LINCOLN, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker touted Illinois’ efforts to provide vaccine to the rural communities across the state during a stop to Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Ill. this morning.
Gov. Pritzker said there is a one-stop single shot clinic that will be traveling to different communities. It will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was in Fayette County earlier this week and vaccinated 890 people.
The state has also partnered with 9 critical access hospitals to get doses to rural and underserved areas. One of those locations is Touchette Hospital in the Metro East. Those 9 locations are getting about 6,000 additional vaccines a week.
Gov. Pritzker said these efforts are a way to work on the equitable delivery of the vaccines to communities that have too often been denied easy access to health care.